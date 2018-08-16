New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NWY opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. New York & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.46.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $218.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts expect that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York & Company, Inc. news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $167,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $85,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

