New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2,970.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at $23,663,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 78.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 436.0% during the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $82.14 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

