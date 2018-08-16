Netko (NETKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Netko has a market cap of $233,179.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netko coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Netko has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00256694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00153696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Netko

NETKO is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,994,565 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netko’s official website is netko.tech

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

