NetApp (NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, July 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,052,311.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $3,003,872.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,002.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,983 shares of company stock worth $18,022,186. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in NetApp by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.