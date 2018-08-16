NetApp (NTAP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 160,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $469,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,052,311.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,311.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,983 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,186. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 32.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in NetApp by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.