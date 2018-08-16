Net Element (NETE) Announces Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 125.43% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

NASDAQ:NETE opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Net Element has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

