Neill Abrams Buys 15 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £157.05 ($200.34).
Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 31st, Neill Abrams sold 500,000 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.43), for a total value of £4,480,000 ($5,715,014.67).
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,034.50 ($13.20) on Thursday. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 233.10 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.69).
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.
