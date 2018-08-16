Neill Abrams Buys 15 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £157.05 ($200.34).

Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, Neill Abrams sold 500,000 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.43), for a total value of £4,480,000 ($5,715,014.67).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,034.50 ($13.20) on Thursday. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 233.10 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.69).

OCDO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.93) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 585 ($7.46) to GBX 930 ($11.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533.20 ($6.80).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

