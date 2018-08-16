NCR (NCR) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. NCR has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

