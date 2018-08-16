Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 14,141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $148.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $102.87 and a one year high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

