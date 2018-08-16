Natural Resource Partners LP to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natural Resource Partners in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Natural Resource Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:NRP opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $386.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of Natural Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $113,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

