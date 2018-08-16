National Vision (EYE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 21,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,373. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 75.62. National Vision has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $242,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock valued at $634,191,181. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 21.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Vision by 390.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 295.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 737,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

