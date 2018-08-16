National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce sales of $84.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the lowest is $81.35 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $68.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $328.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $341.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $389.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $416.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,025 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 367,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,823. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.