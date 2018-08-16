National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resonant (RESN)

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Resonant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.30 on Monday. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 4,330.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,724 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

