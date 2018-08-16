Natera (NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NTRA opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.12. Natera has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Natera will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares in the company, valued at $64,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,797 shares of company stock worth $2,080,794. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

