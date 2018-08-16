Natera Inc (NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Natera reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,794 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $207,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 388,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.12. Natera has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

