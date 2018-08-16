Myokardia (MYOK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Myokardia stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

