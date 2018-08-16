MVC Capital (MVC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MVC Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MVC Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,025. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market cap of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.68.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The investment management company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter. analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 984,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,963.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in MVC Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MVC Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in MVC Capital by 2,659.8% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 240,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MVC Capital by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in MVC Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

