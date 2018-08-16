Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Position in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 157,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1,685.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 413,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 94,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $266,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAMP stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

