MTY Food Group (MTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.23

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.23 and last traded at C$58.17, with a volume of 23484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.93.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$89.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.50 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 27.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

