MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 63,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $6,013,684.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,730 shares of company stock worth $17,000,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 252.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.38. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.79 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

