Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.88587476158 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MPAA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 21,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

