Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 415,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,826,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 38,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

