Morgan Stanley Trims Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Target Price to $34.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,069,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

