Morgan Stanley Increases Welltower (WELL) Price Target to $67.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
WELL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 1,949,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,600. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. Welltower has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $308,744,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,923 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $38,799,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
