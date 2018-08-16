Morgan Stanley Increases Welltower (WELL) Price Target to $67.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

WELL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 1,949,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,600. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. Welltower has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $308,744,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,923 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $38,799,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

