Morgan Stanley Increases CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Price Target to $118.00

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,091,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

