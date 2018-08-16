Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

