Monro Inc (MNRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 1,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,208. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,650. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

