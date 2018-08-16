Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of UBSH stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. research analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,369.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

