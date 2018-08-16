MKM Partners Trims Altaba (AABA) Target Price to $115.00

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Altaba has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AABA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.