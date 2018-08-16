Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on PDC Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $49.87 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $93,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,476.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $698,845. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

