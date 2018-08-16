Mimecast (MIME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.42, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.08. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $86,431.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $932,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,113 shares of company stock worth $22,047,715. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 72.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

