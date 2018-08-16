Miller Industries (MLR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News headlines about Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Miller Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.7505532862311 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.89 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

