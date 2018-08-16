Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley Sells 3,000 Shares

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $176.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Miller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

