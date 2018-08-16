Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.54 and a 1 year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

