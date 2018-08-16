Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

