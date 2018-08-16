Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,462 BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 101,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 312,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

