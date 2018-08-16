Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) CFO Philip R. Houchin Buys 25,000 Shares

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) CFO Philip R. Houchin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MCEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 5,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,903. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

