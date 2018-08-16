Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) CFO Philip R. Houchin Buys 25,000 Shares

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) CFO Philip R. Houchin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MCEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 5,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,903. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About Mid-Con Energy Partners
