Michael Henreid Halvorson Buys 250,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Michael Henreid Halvorson purchased 250,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$150,000.00.

Shares of CVE ORE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,929. Orezone Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

