Michael H. Terzich Sells 3,097 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $502,209.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

