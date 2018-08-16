Michael B. Polk Buys 10,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NWL opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.