Metro Bank (MBNKF) and Banco de Chile (BCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Metro Bank (NYSE: BCH) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metro Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 25.06% 17.99% 1.75%

Volatility and Risk

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco de Chile 2 3 1 0 1.83

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Banco de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 9.75 N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.84 billion 3.95 $929.56 million $5.53 16.18

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products. The company also provides insurance products and trust commissions, as well as financial consultancy services related to mergers and acquisitions, liabilities financing and restructuring, capital contribution, bonds and stocks emissions, and international business. In addition, it offers debt instruments; derivative contracts; and liquidity management, currency trading, foreign exchange transaction, international and treasury banking, securities brokerage, mutual fund and investment management, and securitization services, as well as payment management and collection services. Further, the company provides financing for importers and exporters; and factoring, leasing, express payment, electronic banking, and online payment services. It operates a network of approximately 423 branches and 1,453 ATMs. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

