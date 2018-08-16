Metlife Inc (MET) Stake Lowered by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 10,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

