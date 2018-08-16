Methanex Co. (MEOH) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Methanex by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 209,236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,345,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

