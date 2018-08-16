Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mersana Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9032528452982 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,044. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $294.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -2.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

