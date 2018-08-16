Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) received a $20.00 price target from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 10,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -2.34. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

