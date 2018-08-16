Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 425 ($5.42). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 440.20 ($5.62).

LON MERL opened at GBX 368.30 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Merlin Entertainments has a 1 year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.50 ($6.86).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.15%.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

