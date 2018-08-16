Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $519,000 in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (FEX) Stock

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 5,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 814,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 800,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,458,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000.

FEX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 5,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,740. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $62.82.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

