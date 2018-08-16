Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255 ($3.25).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 380 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Archie Kane purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($140,324.02).

LON MRO traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 219.70 ($2.80). 9,329,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.34).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

