Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1,935.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

