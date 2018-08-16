Medtronic PLC (MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.30 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.40 billion to $30.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.